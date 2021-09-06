Yazoo County woman turns herself in after sneaking out during initial appearance

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 26-year-old Yazoo County woman was arrested after sneaking out of court during her initial appearance.

According to the Yazoo Herald, Ashley Mabile was charged with drug paraphernalia. Investigators said Mabile’s arrest stems from a warrant executed during a child pornography investigation at a home on George Kirk Road.

“We were concerned child pornography was inside the home that Mabile lives in. Upon executing that warrant and searching the home, we found a lot of drug paraphernalia. That discovery led to the arrest of Mabile,” said Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department.

Gann said Mabile was taken to court, where she snuck out of the building. He said she was out for a few weeks before she turned herself in. Mabile will remain in jail until she appears before a judge.

According to Gann, no child pornography was found inside the home.