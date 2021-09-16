Yazoo police searching for bank robbery suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are looking for the man who robbed Regions Bank on Main Street Wednesday afternoon, according to The Yazoo Herald.

Detective Nolan Warrington said a male suspect entered the bank around noon demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount. It is unknown at this time if weapons were used, however, there were no injuries reported.

Investigators said they do have a person of interest although no charges or arrests have been made. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is also assisting local authorities in the investigation.

This is a developing story.