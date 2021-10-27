“You took a big piece of my heart”: Mom of JSU student killed at Club Rain speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a Jackson State University (JSU) sophomore who was killed at Club Rain during homecoming weekend wants justice for her daughter.

De’Anne Bell’s mom, Sherka Taylor, said she wants the person who took her daughter and nephew’s life to turn themselves in now.

“You took a big piece of my heart from me, like I’m so numb. At this point, I don’t have any feelings. This was my baby girl,” said Taylor.

She said she’s still trying to come to terms with the loss of her daughter, who was a biology major at JSU. Bell had dreams of becoming an OBGYN.

“She was very passionate when it came down to kids and the younger children, and so that’s what made her want to be an OBGYN.”

De’Anne was the third of Taylor’s four children, who loved her family and wanted to make them proud.

“She wanted to serve her country. She has two brothers in the service, and she wanted to follow in their footsteps and serve her country. You took that away from her. You took that away from us.”

Bell was one of the three people fatally shot at Club Rain during homecoming weekend. Taylor said her daughter told her she was headed to a party, and she would call and let her know how it went. Taylor said she knew something wasn’t right the Monday after the shooting.

“I called the police station, anybody I could think of calling. I was on the phone calling them, and nobody said anything.”

Taylor said it wasn’t until her sister saw an article about the shooting at the club that not only took the life of De’Anne, but also her cousin Elijah.

“I was told by the coroner that when they found their bodies, he had his leg and arm over her as if he was trying to shield her from what was happening.”

Now as the family prepares to lay both De’Anne and Elijah to rest, Taylor said she wants the shooter to turn themself in.

“I beg and plead, please turn yourself in, whatever the situation was to where you kill multiple people. People don’t value life. What if this was your daughter, sister, or brother?”

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).