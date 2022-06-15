JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A youth basketball camp will be held at Millsaps College gymnasium for boys and girls ages five-13.

“It’ll be all levels, and I think one of the interesting things we’re doing this year is that our head strength and conditioning coach is coming in on staff with us. So during our afternoon session, we’re going to be doing a lot of speed and agility work and kind of developing that aspect as well on top of basketball,” explained Justin Leblanc, Head Women’s Basketball coach at Millsaps College.

The camp is headed by Millsaps Head Women and Women’s Basketball coaches and assistants, along with college players. The morning session will focus on skill and development aspect of the game.

Parents can sign up their children at Millsapsbasketballcamps.com. The youth camp will be from June 27 to June 30. Half days for campers will start at $120, and full days for campers will start at $175. Lunch is not included at the youth camp.