Mississippians argue benefits of vaping

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The dangers of vaping have been one of the most talked-about topics in recent weeks.

This week, the Mississippi Department of Health announced two more vaping related lung illnesses, bringing the total to three.

However, some who vape say it helped them get away from smoking cigarettes.

This is a hot button issue with pro and anti-vaping supporters, some say vaping helped them quit smoking and they’re living a better life.

Both sides agree that the science behind vaping still needs to be completed. However, for those who made the switch, sees a benefit in it.

One Mississippi woman says she does not have negative issues because she buys her vaping products properly.

Elizabeth Williamson says, “I buy from a reputable dealer I go to a store I show my ID and they know who I am I don’t have a problem knowing that my product is safe for me and I know exactly what’s in it, it’s four ingredients. It’s not anything that could hurt me.”

Many medical professionals still warn against breathing any substance that may be deemed harmful.

Proponents of vaping say the safest way to do it, is buying from reputable retailers and putting proper substances in the device.

No one has died in Mississippi due to vaping.

There have been nine known deaths related to vaping in the U.S so far which includes two in California, two in Kansas, and one in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, and Oregon.