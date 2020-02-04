Locals give mixed reactions to portion of Trace being closed for three months

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A three month road project is still in the works after several delays on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

About seven miles of road between Jackson and Ridgeland are currently inaccessible for repairs.

When it comes to repairing a culvert on the Natchez Trace Parkway, dry weather is key, according to park rangers.

“Last week we had dry weather and we took full advantage of it,” Ranger Perri Spreiser said. “We got a lot of really great work accomplished. So the last two things we need to do are build headwalls on both sides of the culvert and then just to regrade, then we’re done.”

This is not a cosmetic project, it’s for our safety.

Commuters like Joe Thomas said that they’re appreciative of the repairs in the long run, but for now it’s a pain.

“We take the Trace quite a bit coming through the area,” Thomas said. “It’s a real inconvenience to have to find other ways. Going through the Trace is the closest way to get to where we’re going.”

Not everyone finds the closure inconvenient, bikers like Bill Barden have found the closure to be a good thing, as it has allowed them to ride more peacefully.

“We can get out here and ride,” Barden said. “We don’t have to worry about traffic coming up behind us. We can ride three-four wide so we can talk and enjoy being with each other instead of riding single file which is fine too but this is much more enjoyable.”

Park rangers said that right now there is no projected end date, but that things are going smoothly.