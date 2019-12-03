Lockheed Martin expanding at NASA’s Stennis Space Center

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A global security and aerospace company is expanding its operations at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.

The project is a $20.9 million corporate investment by Lockheed Martin. The expansion is expected to create 30 jobs.

“Lockheed Martin is known worldwide as an industry-leading aerospace and defense company, and Mississippi is proud to play an important role in Lockheed Martin’s mission to produce spacecraft of the future,” Gov. Phil Bryant said. “I thank the company for choosing to grow in Hancock County and for creating dozens of new high-tech jobs for the people of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

Lockheed Martin is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The company’s Stennis Space Center location resides within the Space business unit, whose primary activity is to design and build satellites and spacecraft for government and commercial customers. For the expansion, Lockheed Martin is centralizing select thermal production capabilities to its Stennis location and will begin manufacturing products that are key components of all spacecraft currently manufactured by the company.

“The Lockheed Martin team and its space manufacturing capabilities in Stennis deliver superb technical solutions for our customers’ missions around the world and beyond,” said Jason Wright, Stennis site director for Lockheed Martin. “We value the strong relationship with the state of Mississippi and Hancock County, and we look forward to continuing that partnership by providing high-tech careers that inspire the next generation of the space workforce.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building renovations and workforce training.

“Mississippians take great pride in producing some of the most technologically innovative products on Earth and beyond, which now include advanced products for all spacecraft produced by global leader Lockheed Martin,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We salute the Lockheed Martin team for once again placing its confidence in the people of Mississippi by bringing these exciting new career opportunities to Hancock County.”

Lockheed Martin currently employs 118 workers at its Stennis Space Center location.