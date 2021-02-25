Log truck driver killed in crash involving school bus in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities in Jones County are investigating a deadly crash that involved a school bus and a log truck. The crash happened before 7:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 590 between Phillips Road East and Old Watermill Road.

Investigators said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The log truck driver died at the scene.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters’ extrication and emergency medical treatment at the scene was complicated by a near miss with another 18-wheeler that nearly crashed into the scene and the first responders. A failure of the brakes on the 18-wheeler is believed to be the cause of the near-miss.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the initial crash is under investigation.