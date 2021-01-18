Log truck overturns on Highway 18 near Utica

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to an accident involving an overturned log truck on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 18, just west of Utica, around 4:30 p.m.

Master Sergeant Eric Henry said the log truck was traveling west on Highway 18, when the driver left the road, and the vehicle overturned.

The log truck driver told state troopers that a vehicle traveling eastbound crossed over into its lane of travel and caused him to leave the roadway to avoid a collision. The log truck driver was not injured.