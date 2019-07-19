Long lines and Summer heat at DMV

WJTV 12’s Terrance was live from the Department of Public Safety Troop C Building where there is a crowd of people waiting outside just to be seen.

He spoke to two people who say they have been waiting outside for three hours.

The frustrations at local DMV’s is nothing new, but when you add the heat to it, things only seem tenser.

For anyone spending long hours outside today like the people at the DMV, make sure you are hydrated.

Heat illnesses are very common in weather conditions like this.

The Department of Public Safety says the summer is typically the busiest time of the year.

They are encouraging people to renew their license online.

DPS also launched a new program for student drivers to schedule Saturday appointments for driving tests.