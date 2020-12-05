Long-term care facilities prepare for vaccine delivery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amid the surge in cases comes preparations for the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical workers and people in nursing homes will be the first to receive the shots, as early as the middle of the month.

Harmony Court Assisted Living in Jackson is on the list to receive the vaccine for 95 people who live there–excluding staff. CVS Pharmacy is contracted to give the vaccination, so the facility will not be storing it.

There have been nearly 200 outbreaks at long term facilities. Harmony Court is fortunate, that it has not seen one.

The facility said it’s working to ensure a smooth and safe process of the vaccine and that everyone is 100 percent on board with getting shots.

“I think people are working very hard to keep us alive and when you look at the death statistics every day, it just seems to mount up so much higher, so I think a vaccine is good,” said Charlotte Robinson.

The FDA will take up emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine next Thursday. The vaccine will require two doses.

LATEST STORIES: