HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Longleaf Elementary School in Hattiesburg received a $2,500 donation for its STEM program. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The grant was given by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

The purpose of the donation is to increase student curiosity in pursuing careers in technical fields.