PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Two new food vendors opened at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl.

The first addition is Lost Pizza, which offers fresh-ingredient pizza, Mississippi Delta hot tamales, and chicken wings. In the coming weeks, guests will be able to enjoy cold, craft bottled beers.

The second addition is El Potro Mexican Bar & Grill, which offers fajitas, taco salads, burritos, chimichangas, and enchiladas.