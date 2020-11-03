Lottery funds pay for State Route 198 paving in Walthall County

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – This week, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will start work on an overlay project funded by lottery proceeds on State Route 198 in Walthall County.

This $782,568 paving project will mill, overlay and stripe SR 198 from State Route 48 west to the junction of State Route 48 east through Tylertown. New traffic signals will also be installed.

“MDOT is grateful to the legislature for designating $80 million in lottery proceeds to Mississippi’s transportation maintenance needs,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We didn’t waste any time putting these funds back into Mississippi’s infrastructure because this money isn’t just for the highways, it’s for the people as well.”

Crews will start milling the existing asphalt Wednesday, November 4, and start placing new asphalt the following week.Work on this project will be done on weekday nights from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. and weekends only, with the exception of the traffic signals.

This project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc. of Brookhaven and is expected to be completed spring 2021.

