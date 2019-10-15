Lottery tickets go on sale in time for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – You can get them just in time for the holidays. We’re talking Mississippi lottery tickets.

The Mississippi Lottery Commission (MLC) announced scratch-off tickets will be ready for sale starting November 25. That’s a month earlier than the commission planned.

“The earlier start date reflects our rapid progress,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen.

MLC started the process of mailing acceptance letters to the approved retailers in the state. Those letters will continue as other retailers are accepted. All retailers must successfully pass required background, financial, tax and credit checks.