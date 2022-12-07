In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings.

One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3.

The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, he or she could have tripled their $1 million win to $3 million. This is the second million-dollar winner of 2022 from the Mississippi Lottery. The first winner also won $1 million playing Mega Millions in January.

Another player won $55,000 from the Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Tuesday. The player purchased the winning ticket from Thind Bros. on Beasley Road in Jackson. The numbers drawn were 4-11-19-25 and 29.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is now an estimated $100 million, with an estimated cash value of $52.9 million.

The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The Mega Millions drawing for Friday is an estimated $379 million, with an estimated cash value of $202.6 million.