JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Mississippi Lottery player matched all five white ball winning numbers to win $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, and 23 players ran into extra luck while claiming their prizes at the Lottery Claims Center in March.

A ticket sold at Sprint Mart #27 in Corinth for the drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional dollar, or they would have won $2 million.

The winning Powerball numbers from last night’s drawing were: 16-30-31-54-68 with a Powerball of 1 and a Power Play of 2.

During the month of March, some winners visiting headquarters were pleasantly surprised when they received an additional $2,500 as they collected their winnings. The Mississippi Lottery rolled the dice each morning determining what number visitor would be the recipient of the Double-Luck additional prize money.

“To show our players how much we appreciate them, we decided to add in a fun surprise during the month of March. Each day, one visitor to headquarters was given an unexpected $2,500 on top of whatever amount they were collecting,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt.

Winners of the additional cash were from: Durant, Pascagoula, Boyle, Hattiesburg (2), Columbus, Clinton, Scooba, Magnolia, Flowood, Jackson (2), Coffeeville, Pace, Eupora, Terry, Laurel, Canton, Louisville, McComb, Petal, Marion and Mobile, Ala.

Tuesday night’s jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing is up to an estimated $385 million with an estimated cash value of $203.8 million; while the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $319,000.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, April 5, Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $170 million with an estimated cash value of $90.4 million.