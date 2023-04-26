JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Be sure to check your lottery tickets!

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) said there are still several large prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions that remain unclaimed in Mississippi. One prize expires on Monday, May 1.

Powerball outstanding prizes:

$1 million: A winning ticket for the April 3 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #27 on Highway 72 West, Corinth. Ticket expires Sept. 30, 2023.

$50,008: A winning ticket for the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing was sold at Kroger #472 on Colony Crossing, Madison. Ticket expires May, 1, 2023.

$50,000: A winning ticket for the Nov. 19, 2022, drawing was sold at Bridges Quickie #1 on Highway 469 South, Florence. Ticket expires May 18, 2023.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

$30,000: A winning ticket for the Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Tobacco Mart on Highway 51, Brookhaven. Ticket expires July 9, 2023.

$30,000: A winning ticket for the Jan. 17 drawing was sold at Circle K on Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Ticket expires July 16, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the March 28 drawing was sold at Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street, Philadelphia. Ticket expires Sept. 24, 2023.

Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.

The current jackpots in the draw games are gaining traction, according to the MLC.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $37 million with an estimated cash value of $19.6 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $38 million with an estimated cash value of $20.4 million.

Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $60,000.