JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ten players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins for a total of $502,500 from 2nd Chance promotional drawing on June 26 by the Mississippi Lottery.

The 2nd Chance promotional drawing included 10 eligible scratch-off games.

Winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter:

$200,000: A Carriere player won from a $10 50X the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Riyan’s 1 in Picayune.

A Nettleton player won from a $5 20X the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil USA #8606 in Tupelo.

A Mobile, Ala., player won from a $5 $100,000 Triple Play scratch-off game purchased from The Oaks of Moss Point in Moss Point.

A Waynesboro player won from a $3 Crossword scratch-off game purchased from Mike's Beer & Tobacco in Waynesboro.

A Gulfport player won from a $2 Fiery Hot 7's scratch-off game purchased from SMC Properties in Long Beach.

A Guntown player won from a $2 Match 2 Win scratch-off game purchased from K's Tobacco & Brew in Saltillo.

A Starkville player won from a $2 Cruisin' the Coast scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4140 in Starkville.

A Moss Point player won from a $5 Double Your Money scratch-off game purchased from Circle K #2721593 in Ocean Springs.

A New Augusta player won from a $1 Hot 7's scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil USA #8547 in Laurel.

A Bassfield player won from a $1 Hit $500 scratch-off game purchased from Save-A-Minute in Collins.

In the meantime, players can continue to enter non-winning tickets online for future 2nd Chance promotional drawings. A date for those drawings has not yet been determined.