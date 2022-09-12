JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Lottery Insiders have a chance to win a trip to New York City and be among a select group with a shot to become the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Officials said entering early could put $1,000 in your pocket.

Those who sign up to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider have a chance to win $1,000 before the big prize is drawn October 3.

On Friday, September 16, the Mississippi Lottery will conduct the second of three random drawings of entries, resulting in one person winning $1,000 each time. The first “early bird” drawing September 9 produced a winner from Sardis.

The early bird drawings are part of the Mississippi Lottery’s promotion tied to the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, which began September 1 and runs through September 30.

In addition to the Powerball promotion, the Mississippi Lottery will randomly select second, third, fourth and fifth prize winners to receive $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash, respectively.

Players can sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry link. You must be 21 years or older to enter. You may only sign up once per e-mail address.

Each winner will be notified by certified mail.