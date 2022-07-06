JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket in the Monday, July 4 drawing.

The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play.

According to officials, the player purchased the winning ticket from Bluesky Store on I-55 North at Northside Drive in Jackson.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $35 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $400 million, and the jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $127,000.