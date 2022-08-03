JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row.

A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.

After the first jackpot win, the jackpot for the Tuesday, August 2 Mississippi Match 5 was hit by one player matching all five numbers. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased from Super See Tobacco in Tupelo. The winning numbers were 10-16-20-31-32.

With the recent addition of the 2:30 p.m. drawing joining the 9:30 p.m. drawing and the Fireball add-on feature for Cash 3 and Cash 4, winners have been lining up in front of headquarters in anticipation of claiming their prizes.

Additional notable winners this week include:

Mega Millions $10,000: from Aug. 2 drawing purchased from 72 Express on Highway 72, Burnsville $10,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Sprint Mart #39, Tupelo $10,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Hampton Shell, Meridian $20,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Clark Oil #40, Biloxi

$20 Mega Money scratch-off game $100,000 winning ticket purchased from Main Street Junction #2 on West Main Street, Louisville $100,000 winning ticket purchased from Shannon Food Mart on Noah Curtis Street, Shannon

Cash 4 $2,500 winners: 16 $5,000 winners: 13 $7,500-$7,600 winners: 4 $12,500 winner: 1 (five total Cash 4 tickets) $20,000 winner: 1(four total Cash 4 tickets)



The jackpot for Wednesday night’s (Aug. 3) Powerball drawing is up to $202 million, with an estimated cash value of $119.5 million. The jackpot for the Friday, August 5 Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $36 million, with an estimated cash value of $21.4 million.

The jackpot for the August 4 drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is worth an estimated $50,000.