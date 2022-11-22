JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing.

The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.

The jackpots in the draw games continue to grow, led by Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, which has reached an estimated $259 million with an estimated cash value of $131.4 million. Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $474,000. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $30 million with an estimated cash value of $15.3 million.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) encourages everyone to play and gift responsibly this holiday season through the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign. As a reminder, all lottery players must be 21 years or older to play Mississippi Lottery games.

The Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Offices will reopen Monday, November 28.