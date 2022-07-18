JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery announced twice-a-day drawings for Cash 3 and Cash 4 games, along with a new featured called Fireball, will begin on July 31.

Drawings for Cash 3 and Cash 4 will occur daily at 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Participants will be able to choose their own Cash 3 or Cash 4 numbers or use the Quick Pick option.

Fireball is an additional drawing taking place at the same time as the Cash 3 and Cash 4 drawings. One single Fireball number – from zero to nine – will be drawn for the midday drawings and one for the late drawings.

With Fireball, players can replace any of the drawn numbers with the Fireball number, creating more combinations. Players can even win multiple times in the same play, by winning with the base game and with the Fireball.

Fireball doubles the price of each play, so, a $1 wager with Fireball costs $2, and a fifty-cent play costs $1. Players can play Fireball with any Cash 3 or Cash 4 play type selected.