JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Close to 500 Cash 4 players totaled $855,300 in combined winnings from the Wednesday, February 15 evening drawing. The winning combination was 3-3-3-3 and a Fireball of 3.

“Today, is going to be a very busy day at Lottery headquarters,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Players are lined up this morning waiting for us to open. When quads or trips hit, we can expect a lot of excitement! Last night’s drawing results led to close to $1 million in payouts.”

“Quads” – four like numbers drawn – and “trips” – three like numbers drawn – are popular number choices for Cash 4 and Cash 3 players.

Since the launch of Cash 4 in January 2022, quads have hit five times. Trips have hit 11 times for Cash 3, which launched in September 2020.

The Thursday night jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 has been increased from $85,000 to $97,000.

The jackpot for the Friday, February 17 Mega Millions drawing is up to an estimated $84 million with an estimated cash value of $44 million.

The jackpot for the Saturday, February 18 Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $73 million with an estimated cash value of $38.5 million.