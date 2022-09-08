JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2.

Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions are waiting to be claimed. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.

Powerball outstanding prizes:

$500,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 13 drawing was sold at Broadway Mart on South Broadway, McComb. Ticket expires Feb. 9, 2023.

$50,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 17 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #124 on Lakeland Drive, Jackson. Ticket expires Feb. 13, 2023.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

$10,000: A winning ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron #21 on Russell Mt. Gilead Road in Meridian. Ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 2 drawing was sold at 72 Express on Highway 72, Burnsville. Ticket expires Jan. 29, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 9 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7573 on Alexander Road, Holly Springs. Ticket expires Feb. 5, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson Avenue, Oxford. Ticket expires March 5, 2023.

Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $272,000. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $210 million, and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $186 million.