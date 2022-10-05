OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game.
The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.
In honor of the 26th annual event, the Mississippi Lottery designed a special scratch-off of the same name. The tickets include four versions, each featuring an iconic vehicle of the past.
Here are the other games that are available in October:
- $2 – Fast Money: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $15,000.
- $5 – The Addams Family Fortune: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.03. Win up to $100,000.
- $20 – $400,000 Multiplier Mania: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.96. Win up to $400,000.
Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $353 million with a cash value of $185.6 million.
Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $410 million with a cash value of $213.8 million, and Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $160,000.