OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game.

The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.

In honor of the 26th annual event, the Mississippi Lottery designed a special scratch-off of the same name. The tickets include four versions, each featuring an iconic vehicle of the past.

Here are the other games that are available in October:

$2 – Fast Money: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $15,000.

$5 – The Addams Family Fortune: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.03. Win up to $100,000.

$20 – $400,000 Multiplier Mania: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.96. Win up to $400,000.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $353 million with a cash value of $185.6 million.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $410 million with a cash value of $213.8 million, and Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $160,000.