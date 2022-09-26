JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Lottery Insiders have just four more days to enter the drawing for an expenses-paid trip to New York City and a chance to become Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year.

With the September 30 entry deadline looming, there’s still time to sign up to become a Lottery Insider and receive an entry form. The promotion features a grand prize of an expense-paid trip to New York for two, three nights at a Times Square hotel, welcome dinner, exclusive entertainment, New Year’s Eve dinner and entertainment, $1,000 spending money, two gift bags, ground transportation to and from NYC airports, hotel and activities in NYC and eligibility for the $1 million drawing during the live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

In addition to the Powerball promotion, the Mississippi Lottery will randomly select second, third, fourth and fifth prize winners to receive $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash.

Anyone who signed up early had the chance to win $1,000 in three “early bird” drawings held September 9, September 16 and September 23. Winners were from Sardis, Centreville and Blue Mountain.

Players can sign up to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here. Only one entry is permitted per e-mail address, and entrants must be 21 years or older.

Each winner will be notified by certified mail.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in the draw games continue to grow. Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $285 million with a cash value of $151.2 million. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $325 million with a cash value of $172.4 million, and Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $82,000.