JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The drawing for the estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is Monday, November 7. The jackpot has grown to the largest is game history with an estimated cash value of $929.1 million.

This jackpot will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket matches all five numbers and the Powerball number.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.

Coverage of all possible combinations was estimated at 61.5% in the Saturday, November 5, drawing. The Powerball numbers drawn on Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69, with a Powerball of 20. The Powerplay was 3.

Though there wasn’t a jackpot winner from the drawing on Saturday, one Mississippi Lottery player won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased from Lee International Market on Division Street in Biloxi.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, November 8, is an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $74.7 million. The Tuesday jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $250,000.

The latest Mississippi Lottery promotion launched November 1 and runs through December 27. The first drawing was Monday, November 7 and resulted in winners from Moss Point, Hattiesburg and McComb. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000, second-place prize winners will receive $3,000 and third-place prize winners get $1,000.

The second drawing will be on November 14. The final drawing will be held on December 27. Winners are contacted via certified mail.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a special link to the entry form by email. Sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider on the Mississippi Lottery website.