JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery offers better odds than the Powerball and Mega Millions for those looking to win it all and retire early.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the odds of winning the jackpot for the Powerball is 1 in 292,201,338 and 1 in 302,575,350 for Mega Millions. A person is more likely to become the president of the United States (1 in 10 million) or be killed by a vending machine (1 in 112 million). However, with these Mississippi games, the odds of winning are much better.

Cash Pop

Drawings: Daily at 2:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Jackpot odds: 1 in 15,000

Cash Pop is a game where the odds range from 1 in 31 to 1 in 15,000.

The player guesses which single number ranging from 1 to 15 will appear. These numbers are known as pops. One then wagers $1, $2, $5, or $10, for which pop will win. Lastly, players select which time of day they want their ticket drawn for and for how many consecutive days they want it to be played. Their play(s) could be valid for multiple drawings since it can be played for up to 7 days. Since the drawing for this game occurs twice daily, a player’s number(s) could be good for up to 14 consecutive drawings over seven days. One could guarantee a win by choosing all 15 pops, but money will likely be lost.

This game could get very expensive to play. Theoretically, a player could spend as little as $1 on a ticket to play 1 number -or pop- for one drawing. But if a player plays all 15 pops, wagers $10 for each, and plays for 14 drawings across seven days, the ticket will cost $2,100. The grand prize total will vary from around $250 to even more than $2,500, depending on how much one wagers on their winning pop.

Mississippi Match 5

Drawings: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Jackpot odds: 1 in 324,632

This game works similarly to the Powerball or Mega Millions. Five numbers are randomly chosen three times a week. If one gets all five numbers, they win the jackpot. The numbers do not have to be in order. Also, like Mega Millions and Powerball, the approximately $50,000 jackpot increases if no one claims it on the drawing day. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot can rise to well over $100,000 until someone does.

The multiplier, which can multiply winnings two, three, four, or even five times, is not applied to jackpot prizes. The multiplier associated with the drawing is randomly chosen. It will apply to the earnings of winners who purchased it if they get three or four of the five numbers correct. The odds of that happening are 1 in 75 and 1 in 2,164, respectively. Players have a 1 in 8 chance of getting two of the five numbers right. Those who do would get a free ticket, or up to 5 if they also purchased the multiplier.

Players can use their play(s) for 1, 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, or 24 consecutive drawings. Their ticket also allows for five different sets of numbers or plays. Each play costs $2 and $3 if a multiplier is added. As a result, a Mississippi Match 5 ticket can cost anywhere from $2 to $360.

Mississippi Cash 4

Drawings: Daily at 2:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Jackpot odds: 1 in 10,000

Cash 4 is a number-guessing game where the order of the numbers matters. A player selects four numbers between 0 through 9: an exact or any order play costs as little as 50 cents. A player wins more money for guessing the precise order of the four numbers than just guessing the right numbers.

A player may also select stipulations for how their numbers can win. Four, six, 12, and 24-way combination add-ons allow players to multiply their potential winnings four, six, 12, and 24 times. Though this could bring a jackpot total to well over $100,000, each play using such a combination will be expensive. Each 24-way combination play of four numbers costs $24, each 12-way combination play costs $12, etc.

The fireball allows players to replace any number on the ticket with the fireball number randomly chosen. The fireball doubles the cost of each play, however. So a player’s 24-way combination play would then cost $48.

Like Cash Pop, play(s) could be valid for multiple drawings since one could play for up to seven days. Since the drawing for this game occurs twice daily, a play(s) could be good for up to 14 consecutive drawings over those seven days. On each ticket, a player could make up to 5 separate plays, which could each range in price from 50 cents to $48. Overall, a Mississippi Cash 4 ticket could be as cheap as 50 cents or as expensive as $3360.

Mississippi Cash 3

Drawings: Daily at 2:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Jackpot odds: 1 in 1,000

Cash 3 is structurally identical to how Cash 4 works. But three numbers are selected instead of four. An exact or any order play still costs as little as 50 cents. A player still wins more money for guessing the precise order of the four numbers than just guessing the right numbers in any particular order.

A player can also select stipulations for how their numbers can win. Three- and six-way combination add-ons allow players to multiply their winnings three and six times. Though this could bring a jackpot total to $3,000, each six-way combination play of three numbers costs $6, and each three-way combination play costs $3.

The fireball allows players to replace any number on the ticket with the fireball number randomly chosen. Like in Cash 4, adding the fireball still doubles the cost of each play, however. So for example, a six-way combination play would now cost $12.

Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $143,000

Other Games

Mississippi also has scratch games. The Mississippi Lottery adds two to four new scratch games each month. For June, there are three: Cash Craze, Double Diamond, and Jumbo Bucks. Cash Craze is $2 and has a $20,000 jackpot, Double Diamond has a $100,000 jackpot and is $5, and Jumbo Bucks has a $200,000 jackpot and is $10 per scratch ticket. Players can find more information about these and the Mississippi Lottery’s 55 other active scratch games here.

For more information about games, the latest drawings, and how to claim winnings, go to mslotteryhome.com. Starting prices for jackpots and prizes are based on sales.

If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).