JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Mississippi Lottery Insider will win a trip to New York City and have a chance to become the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, and early entries have the chance to win $1,000 before the big prize is drawn on October 3!

On Friday, September 9, the Mississippi Lottery will conduct the first of three random drawings of entries, resulting in one person winning $1,000 each time.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders will have the opportunity to submit an entry in this new promotion featuring a grand prize of an expense-paid trip to New York for two.

In addition to the Powerball promotion, the Mississippi Lottery will randomly select second, third, fourth and fifth prize winners to receive $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash respectively.

There’s no purchase necessary to win. Players can sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry link. You must be 21 years or older to enter. You may only sign up once per e-mail address.

Each winner will be notified by certified mail.