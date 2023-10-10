JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With more than 11,000 entrants, the Cruisin’ for Cash promo concluded on Tuesday yielding four winners!

Winners are from Gilbertown, Ala., for $50,000, Louisville, Miss., for $25,000, Jackson, Ala., for $10,000 and Moss Point for $5,000. Winners will be contacted via certified letter.

The promo coincided with the 27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast event, which attracts classic car enthusiasts from around the country. The promo also overlapped with the release of the Lottery’s newly designed $5 Cruisin’ the Coast II scratch-off game.

Entrants were encouraged to sign up via QR code at lottery retailers or a special link send to Lottery Insiders.