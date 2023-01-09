JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With no claim on the Mega Millions jackpot, the pile of cash continues to grow.

The Mega Millions lottery is now up to $1.1 billion, one of the largest prizes ever. With all that money, you can do a lot. For some, helping the city is at the top of the list.

“There’s a lot I would do. First of all, I would take care of myself and my family. I would do something for the South Jackson area or the Jackson area to make it a better place and just have fun and live life with no worries,” said one person.

“More than likely, I’ll probably take care of my family and get some bills paid up and help a few people I met through donations. There are a lot of people here who need help nowadays, and people turn their back on the ones they love. Sometimes you have to give a little. That’s what God would want,” said another person.

For others, they would reconstruct Jackson’s leadership boards, while privately funding renovations in the capital city.

“If I won the $1.1 billion from Mega Millions, I would reconstruct a whole City of Jackson Board of Supervisors. Talking about the mayor, the aldermen, everybody. Get everybody out of here. Make everything better than what it is now, because you can get that $1.1 billion right now and live here and still it wouldn’t be happy,” said one person.

With that much money, there’s very little you can’t do. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday night.