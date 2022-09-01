JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery insider will win a trip to New York City and a chance to become the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Beginning Sept. 1 and running through Sept. 30, Mississippi Lottery insiders will have the opportunity to submit an entry in this new promotion featuring a grand prize of an expense-paid trip to New York for two, three nights at a Times Square hotel, welcome dinner, exclusive entertainment, New Year’s Eve dinner and entertainment, $1,000 spending money, two gift bags, ground transportation to and from NYC airports, hotel and activities in NYC and eligibility for the $1 million drawing during the live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Additionally, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) will randomly select second, third, fourth and fifth prize winners to receive $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash respectively.

There’s no purchase necessary to win, and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. You must be 21 years or older to enter.

The drawing for the Grand prize will occur on Oct. 3. You may only sign up once per e-mail address.

In addition, three random winners will be drawn throughout the promotion each week and will receive a $1,000 cash prize. These entrants will remain eligible for the grand prize drawing.

All winners will be selected in a random drawing. Each winner will be notified by certified mail.

Sign up to be a Mississippi Lottery here to receive links for the latest promotions.