JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Whether you win the over $1 billion jackpot or a Mississippi scratch game, it may be helpful to know what your next steps should be in claiming your prize.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was in April. The last time someone won the Jackpot in Mississippi Match 5 was July. So even though it’s more likely for a Mississippian to win the jackpot through a Mississippi game versus a national one, a winner can still claim their prize through the Mississippi lottery corporation. Below are answers to common questions for those who win the big bucks.

Is there a number I can call to check winning numbers?

Yes! You can now call 601-487-1396 to check winning numbers after the drawings occur. You can also email the Mississippi Lottery at info@mslot.org.

Where do I claim my Lottery prize?

According to the Mississippi Lottery, winning tickets less than $600 may be redeemed at Lottery retailers throughout the state. During regular business hours, each retailer must immediately validate (through the MLC Lottery Terminal) and pay prizes under $600 for any winning ticket from all lottery games MLC authorizes the retailer to sell. Retailers are encouraged to pay in cash, but they may pay mid-tier prizes ($20.01 – $599.99) with a business check or money order if this is disclosed in advance of validation to the holder of the winning ticket. Retailers are prohibited from charging claimants for any prize payment method, including money orders.

For high-tier Prizes ($600 or more), retailers shall provide the ticket holder with an MLC Winner Claim Form and, when requested, assist them in completing the form or direct the ticket holder to the MLC Headquarters.

Applicable state and federal taxes are withheld from prizes from individuals winning tickets of $600 or more. Taxes on individual prizes less than $600 are the sole responsibility of the person redeeming the ticket.

Prizes of $100,000 or more must be claimed at the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters at 1080 River Oaks Drive, Bldg. B-100, Flowood, MS, 39232.

How long do I have to claim a state prize?

Following the Mississippi Lottery Corporation prize payment policy, all instant game prizes must be claimed within 90 calendar days of the announced end of the game. Postmarks shall not constitute satisfaction of the 90-day requirement, and the risk of mailing tickets remains with the player.

Under the Mississippi Lottery Corporation prize payment policy, all draw-style game prizes must be claimed within 180 calendar days after the draw date. Postmarks shall not constitute satisfaction of the 180-day requirement, and the risk of mailing tickets remains with the player.

Only original tickets will be accepted to claim any prize. All tickets, transactions, and players purchasing tickets are subject to the Lottery Act, Mississippi Lottery rules, regulations, and applicable laws. Tickets are only possible if they meet the requirements of the game rules or are irregular in any manner. Liability for void access is limited to ticket replacement or refund of the retail sales price. For more information, call 1-855-946-4667 or go to www.mslotteryhome.com.

Winners can download a winner’s claim form here.

How much in taxes are taken from state lottery prizes?

Applicable state and federal taxes are withheld from prizes from individuals winning tickets of $600 or more. In addition, withholdings may occur for winners with delinquent debt and/or outstanding child support arrearages. Taxes on individual prizes less than $600 are the sole responsibility of the person redeeming the ticket.

What do retailers receive from the sale of Mississippi Lottery tickets?

Retailers earn 6 percent for all lottery ticket sales.

Is it possible to win the lottery and remain anonymous?

Under the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the Mississippi Lottery will not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s written permission.