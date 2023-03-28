JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New scratch-off games, the Jackpot Family, will debut Tuesday, April 4 at Mississippi Lottery retailers.

$2—$20,000 Jackpot: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.73. Win up to $20,000.

$5—$100,000 Jackpot: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.64. Win up to $100,000.

$10—$200,000 Jackpot: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.22. Win up to $200,000.

In each of the games, players can even potentially win all of the prizes on a ticket by revealing a JACKPOT symbol.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is up to an estimated $322 million with an estimated cash value of $174.3 million.

The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $223,000.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, March 29 Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $132 million with an estimated cash value of $71.4 million.