JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot increased from $800 million to an estimated $825 million with an estimated cash value of $410.2 million ahead of the Saturday, October 29 drawing.

This makes for the largest jackpot so far in 2022. It’s also the second largest in the game’s 30-year history. The largest was the January 13, 2016, jackpot of $1.586 billion.

Saturday will be the 37th draw in the current jackpot run. The jackpot was last hit on August 3 for $206.9 million in Pennsylvania.

Coverage of all possible combinations was estimated at 17.4% in the Wednesday, October 26 drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, October 28 is an estimated $64 million, with an estimated cash value of $31 million. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Saturday, October 29 is an estimated $134,000.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations and www.mslotteryhome.com.