JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new scratch-off games are coming to Mississippi Lottery retailer locations on Tuesday, May 2!

$1 – Mad Money: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.54. Win up to $5,000.

$2 – Aces High: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.35. Win up to $20,000.

$5 – Cash in a Flash: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.97. Win up to $100,000.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders have another option of winning some cash in the Mississippi Lottery’s latest promotion. Over the course of six drawings, entrants have a chance to win $2,500, an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize. The first drawing occurs on April 26.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $26 million with an estimated cash value of $13.7 million; while the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $55,000.

Wednesday’s jackpot for Powerball is an estimated $37 million with an estimated cash value of $19.6 million.