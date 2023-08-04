(NEXSTAR) — Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is a massive $1.35 billion, the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history and the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. Winning numbers for the August 4 jackpot are: 45, 30, 52, 56 and 11. The Mega ball number is 20. Friday’s Megaplier is 2X.

The winner of the $1.35 billion prize can opt to either have the amount paid over 30 years through an annuity or as an estimated lump sum payout of $659.5 million.

Friday’s jackpot amount is so huge because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last jackpot win was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

If no one claims Friday’s jackpot, the next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled to be held Tuesday, August 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.