(NEXSTAR) — Is it your lucky day? Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is a massive $940 million, the eighth-largest prize in the game’s history. Winning numbers for the July 28 jackpot are: 52, 28, 5, 63, and 10. The Mega ball number is 18. Friday’s Megaplier is 5X.

The estimated $940 million prize has been building since someone last matched all six numbers and won the jackpot April 18. Since then, there have been 28 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The $940 million pot on the line Friday night will be that high only if a single player wins and they choose to be paid through an annuity of one immediate payment or 30 annual allotments. But jackpot winners nearly always take the cash in a lump sum, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $472.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says the most common Mega Millions numbers are 17, 10, 14, 31 and 4 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 22.

The biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history is $1.537 billion back in 2018 and was claimed by one lucky winner in South Carolina.

If no one claims Friday’s jackpot, the next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled to be held Tuesday, August 1.