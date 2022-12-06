CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is up once again, just in time for one person to get lucky for the holidays.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $354 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. The cash value is $186.9 million.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 1-21-36-46-52 and Mega Ball: 16.

October was the last time a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold. That was in Florida where the winner claimed a share of $494 million.

Tickets are $2 each. The drawing is held at 10 p.m. CT.

Viewers will be able to watch the Mega Millions drawing live on WJTV 12 in Jackson and WHLT in Hattiesburg. Players can also watch the live drawing on the Mississippi Lottery website.

Players also can check their numbers at retail locations or the lottery website.