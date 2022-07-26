JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thanks to a big increase in sales across the United States, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now estimated at $830 million.

The lump sum value of the Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $487.9 million.

If the Mega Millions jackpot is won Tuesday night, it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize and the fourth largest jackpot ever since the inception of Mega Millions and Powerball.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot produced $1.537 billion winner in South Carolina in 2018.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $145 million, while Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $336,000.

Even if they don’t win the top prize, players participating in the Mega Millions game have the option to increase their winnings in second-tier prizes by adding the Megaplier to their purchase. For $1 more per play, players can increase their non-jackpot winnings.

Viewers will be able to watch the Mega Millions drawing live on WJTV 12 in Jackson and WHLT in Hattiesburg. Players can also watch the live drawing on the Mississippi Lottery website.

Players also can check their numbers at retail locations or the lottery website.