JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, July 22 has grown to an estimated $660 million with an estimated cash value $376.9 million.

If the jackpot is hit at $660 million, it would be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. Friday is the 28th draw for the current jackpot.

The last winner in the game came on April 15.

In late January, California resident Kristine Wellenstein matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $426 million. Her win concluded a sequence that began in October 2021, according to Mega Millions.

The record Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion was won by one ticket in South Carolina in 2018.

The jackpot for the Saturday, July 23 Powerball drawing is up $119 million, with an estimated cash value of $69.2 million.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Thursday, July 21 is worth an estimated $269,000.