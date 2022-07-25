JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nationwide sales have fueled a big increase for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, pumping in an additional $20 million.

The estimated jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing has jumped to $810 million.

If someone wins the jackpot, this will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot produced $1.537 billion winner in South Carolina in 2018.

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing is for an estimated $130 million. Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is estimated at $336,000.

Viewers will be able to watch the Mega Millions drawing live on WJTV 12 in Jackson and WHLT in Hattiesburg. Players can also watch the live drawing on the Mississippi Lottery website.

Players also can check their numbers at retail locations or the lottery website.