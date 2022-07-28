JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow!

The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion, which is the second largest in the game’s history.

The $1.1 billion annuitized jackpot, currently worth $648.2 million as lump sum payment, is the third highest in the history of lotteries in the United States. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Friday night’s drawing will be the 30th in this jackpot run, which began April 19 after the jackpot was won in Tennessee on April 15.

Players can increase the prize amounts on non-jackpot winning tickets by adding the “Megaplier” feature for $1 per play.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now $170 million, and Thursday’s Mississippi Match 4 estimated jackpot is worth $383,000.

“We really like seeing all the excitement of a high-value jackpot, but we want to remind players to stay within their means and play responsibly,” said Jeff Hewitt, president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

Viewers will be able to watch the Mega Millions drawing live on WJTV 12 in Jackson and WHLT in Hattiesburg. Players can also watch the live drawing on the Mississippi Lottery website.

Players also can check their numbers at retail locations or the lottery website.