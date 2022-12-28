JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Vancleave. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the winning ticket matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, but it missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is now $640 million. The cash value of the jackpot is $328.3 million.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 27, 2022, Mega Millions drawing were 9-13-36-59-61 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 2.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is now an estimated $215 million, with an estimated cash value of $112.3 million. The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $139,000.