JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Lottery players have until Thursday, June 22 to register non-winning tickets for an additional chance to win a top prize on 10 ending scratch-off games.

Game #39 – $5-20X the Cash with a top prize of $100,000

Game #40 – $10-50X the Cash with a top prize of $200,000

Game #43 – $5-Hit $500 with a top prize of $500

Game #54 – $3-Crossword with a top prize of $35,000

Game #67 – $5-Double Your Money with a top prize of $10,000

Game #88 – $1-Hot 7’s with a top prize of $7,000

Game #89 – $2-Fiery Hot 7’s with a top prize of $20,000

Game #93 – $5-$100,000 Triple Play with a top prize of $100,000

Game #95 – $2-Match 2 Win with a top prize of $20,000

Game #102 – $2-Cruisin’ the Coast with a top prize of $10,000

Players also have until Thursday to redeem any valid prizes for these games.

The Mississippi Lottery is reminding players to also check their lottery tickets, so they don’t miss out on potential prize winnings.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

$30,000 ticket purchased from Tobacco Mart on Highway 51 in Brookhaven for the Jan. 10 drawing. This ticket expires July 9.

ticket purchased from Tobacco Mart on Highway 51 in Brookhaven for the Jan. 10 drawing. This ticket expires $30,000 ticket purchased from Circle K on Bienville in Ocean Springs for the Jan. 17 drawing. This ticket expires July 16.

ticket purchased from Circle K on Bienville in Ocean Springs for the Jan. 17 drawing. This ticket expires $10,000 ticket purchased from Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street in Philadelphia for the March 28 drawing. This ticket expires Sept. 24 .

ticket purchased from Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street in Philadelphia for the March 28 drawing. This ticket expires . A Powerball ticket worth $1 million purchased from Sprint Mart on Highway 72 West in Corinth for the April 3 drawing expires Sept. 30.

For all Mississippi Lottery draw-style games, players have 180 days from the draw date to claim valid prizes.

Wednesday night’s jackpot for Powerball is up to an estimated $400 million with an estimated cash value of $207.1 million. The jackpot for the Friday, June 23 Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $320 million with an estimated cash value of $167.7 million. The jackpot for the Thursday, June 22 Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $70,000.