JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games.

Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5)

Game #35 – Double Doubler ($1)

Game #38 – 10X the Cash ($2)

Game #49 – Money Bag Doubler ($2)

Game #51 – Extreme Green ($5)

Game #53 – Money Roll ($2)

Game #55 – Gold Rush ($5)

Game #61 – Crawfish Cash 2021 ($1)

Game #63 – Bingo (Purple) ($3)

Game #69 – Mudcat Cash ($1)

Game #70 – Casino Riches ($5)

Game #71 – Power 2X ($2)

Game #74 – Jack O Lantern Cash ($2)

Game #76 – Merry Money ($1)

Game #77 – Gnome for the Holidays ($2)

Game #78 – Holiday Wishes ($5)

Game #82 – I Heart Cash ($2)

Game #85 – Lucky Shamrock ($2)

Players have until Wednesday, November 30, 2022, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Friday, December 2, 2022. Players have until Wednesday, November 30, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for more information after the drawing has occurred.

Super 7’s is the only scratch-off game not eligible for the 2nd Chance promotional drawing.