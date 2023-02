JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a new promotion which features cash prizes.

The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins Monday, February 6, with the first drawing February 13. The final drawing occurs March 27.

Prizes for each drawing include: $15,000 top prize; $10,000 for second prize; $7,500 for third prize; $5,000 for fourth prize and $4,000 for fifth prize.

According to the MLC, entry forms are available by scanning QR codes at play centers, retailer check-out screens, Lottery TV commercials and from special parade throws at the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in Jackson March 25.

Additionally, Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a link every week to enter. All methods of entry direct players to the current draw date’s entry form.

There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. However, MLC officials said players will need to scan QR codes each week or enter via the link sent to Lottery Insiders following the Monday drawing to qualify for the next drawing.

All winners will be selected in a random weekly drawing. Each winning Green for Spring entrant will be notified by certified mail.

Click here for the complete rules.