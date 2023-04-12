JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery is giving away a total of $50,000 to Mississippi Lottery Insiders over the course of six drawings during the NASCAR season. There will also be an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize.

As part of the new official partnership between NASCAR and Powerball, the Mississippi Lottery’s portion of the promotion will start on April 12, with the first drawing April 26. The final drawing occurs July 5.

Twenty winners total will be selected during the six drawings, and each will receive $2,500. Those winners will join Powerball’s national pool of semi-finalists.

Sixteen semi-finalists will be drawn from the national pool, with no more than one semi-finalist per lottery advancing. The 16 semi-finalists will be announced during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 26.

The semi-finalists will go head-to-head in a series of drawings coinciding with the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs. Four finalists will be selected to win a VIP trip to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, and one of the finalists will win $1 million in a drawing broadcast live from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, November 5, 2023.

There’s no purchase necessary to win. Players will need to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider to receive the entry form link for each drawing.

All winners will be selected randomly. Each winning NASCAR-Powerball Playoff entrant will be notified by certified mail. There will be a limit of one entry per player. Players with multiple entries will be disqualified.

